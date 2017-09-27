44News | Evansville, IN

Concrete Truck Runs Into Train Bridge In Henderson

Concrete Truck Runs Into Train Bridge In Henderson

September 27th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

A concrete truck crashes into a train bridge in Henderson. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Ingram Street near 4th Street. There is visible damage to the train damage that CSX operates on.

CSX has all of its train traffic stopped on this track. Crews are heading to the area to examine the damage.

The road is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There’s no word on what caused the truck to hit the bridge.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.