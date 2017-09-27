Home Kentucky Henderson Concrete Truck Runs Into Train Bridge In Henderson September 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A concrete truck crashes into a train bridge in Henderson. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Ingram Street near 4th Street. There is visible damage to the train damage that CSX operates on.

CSX has all of its train traffic stopped on this track. Crews are heading to the area to examine the damage.

The road is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There’s no word on what caused the truck to hit the bridge.

We will update information as it becomes available.

