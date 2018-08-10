Home Indiana Rascal Flatts Concert in Indianapolis Ends for Alleged Security Threat August 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Some Rascal Flatts fans are waking up this morning confused after a concert last night in Indianapolis.

Fans say that the concert ended abruptly after a disturbance close to the stage. Neither concert or venue officials have confirmed anything at this point.

One witness says the show was nearing its end when the country trio stepped off the stage. The crowd then went wild, thinking an encore was on the way but the band never came back.

Concert attendees say security started evacuating people and an announcement was made that the show was over.

Rascal Flatts released the following statement in response to the incident:

Indianapolis – Due to a security concern at the show last night, standard procedures were quickly executed and everyone was able to safely leave the building. The safety of our fans, band and crew is always the top priority for us, so we are so thankful for everyone who jumped into action and for your understanding. We will be back soon!

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led the hasty evacuation.

