Concerns Regarding Flash Flooding Corridor Tonight-Tue. AM

I am concerned about a corridor of flash flooding developing tonight-early tomorrow morning……

Numerous showers & t’storms will develop this evening & move northeastward through the Tri-State tonight.

It appears that they may get hung up over areas north of I-64 & dump a 2-3″ rain on saturated soil. This would result in much flash flooding with significant rises to creeks & streams & the potential of some roads flooded. The colder soils, colder boundary layer all connected to the snow pack in that zone will likely slow the progression of the warm front northward a bit, causing the front & rain/t’storms to get hung up in that zone. It will almost act like an outflow boundary/second surface front to enhance the rainfall in that area.

At least 0.50″ of rainfall will fall area-wide tonight. At this point, looks like a 1-3″ rain along & north of I-64, but it is that 2-3″ zone of the most intense rainfall that is the most concerning.

Also, a couple/few cores of large hail may occur in the t’storms that will be rumbling & crashing tonight. Good sleeping weather if you like rain & thunder/lightning!

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments