Concerns Raised over Proposed Spencer County Coal Mine December 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

People in Dale, Indiana spoke about a proposed coal mine that could be setting up shop in the area.

Thursday, citizens in Dale, Indiana and the surrounding area shared their concerns about the possibility of a coal mine reopening near their property. Some people are concerned about the health of the public.

Spencer County resident Neil Collignon says, “It is a mathematical certainty, anytime you increase air pollution you’re gonna see more asthma, you’re gonna see more stillbirths, you’re gonna see more premies.”

Many people are also upset about the possible noise from the machinery. Nearly 83 homes are in a half-mile radius of the projected area of the mine.

Some people believe the coal mine could bring down their property value. That’s an issue that still needs to be addressed before any voting takes place.

“There are also some pending issues that are rules and regulations require being completed before we vote on it. So there was some road bombing I believe some issues the County Commissioners addressed,” says Collignon.

Sun Energy Group, LLC of Huntingburg declined to comment on the matter. The Spencer County Board of Zoning Appeals will make the final decision whether to reopen the coal mine.

The issue is tabled for now and the next meeting is set for January 24th.

