Concerns About Cyber-Bullying After Tennessee Students Viral Video December 11th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana, Kentucky

“They could tell them to kill themselves and no one would know.”

Snapchat, Facebook, and Musical.ly.

All social media apps that young kids say is “their life.”

Law enforcement and schools everywhere have joined in the fight against bullying – but the ones hiding behind the wall of social media makes the fight even tougher.

“You can truly see and feel the anguish and anxiety and the depression that he had and that’s when I realized wow this has a detrimental affect on these kids,” says Kentucky State Trooper Corey King.

Much needed attention came days ago after a Tennessee student named Keaton jones courageously confronted a bully.

His story is sweeping social media.

Many hope the viral video to boosts awareness of cyber-bullying.

“Often kids take that very personally,” says React To Bullying founder Matt Hart.

“Where we think of that is just something on your phone, that can be internalized certainly.”\

With reported suicides of kids under the age of 13, the founder of react to bullying says that’s proof of online bullying’s long lasting effects.

“If you can have that sort of adrenaline rush from a comment or post that someone has made, then we can certainly let that come into us and affect our feelings and our own self esteem.”

According to the Indiana state department of health, more than 57 youth under the age of 19 committed suicide in 2016 alone.

People like Judy Beyer worry about classmates bullying her niece online, especially when the taunting doesn’t stop on the school bus.

“Do you think that social media kind of is affecting kids younger and younger by chance?”

“Oh yeah, of course, especially on snap chat.”



