Concerns on Bullying, Safety in EVSC Schools Heard at School Board Meeting
A candle light vigil is held outside the EVSC School Board meeting Thursday. The Tri-State Alliance trying to bring awareness to bulling in the school system after the suicide of a former Central High School student January 3rd.
Those holding a candle outside EVSC Headquarters hope the issue of bullying made its way to EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith.
Inside the school board meeting it surely did.
Dr. Smith takes a moment to inform everyone of all the resources the school corporation offers to students dealing with bullying.
He says there’s no way they can eliminate bullying entirely no matter how hard they try. But they do all they can to prevent bullying and have systems in place to respond when it happens.
Anyone with comments or concerns about bullying in EVSC schools can submit those to the school corporation.