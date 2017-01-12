Home Indiana Evansville Concerns on Bullying, Safety in EVSC Schools Heard at School Board Meeting January 12th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A candle light vigil is held outside the EVSC School Board meeting Thursday. The Tri-State Alliance trying to bring awareness to bulling in the school system after the suicide of a former Central High School student January 3rd.

Those holding a candle outside EVSC Headquarters hope the issue of bullying made its way to EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith.

Inside the school board meeting it surely did.

Dr. Smith takes a moment to inform everyone of all the resources the school corporation offers to students dealing with bullying.

He says there’s no way they can eliminate bullying entirely no matter how hard they try. But they do all they can to prevent bullying and have systems in place to respond when it happens.

Anyone with comments or concerns about bullying in EVSC schools can submit those to the school corporation.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments