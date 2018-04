Home Kentucky Computer Issues Lead To Lockdown At Webster County Jail April 11th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A computer glitch leads to a lockdown at the Webster County Jail. Our media partner at The Journal Enterprise reports, on Sunday the computerized security program, which manages the building’s locking system, failed.

For nearly 45 minutes, inmates and jail staff were trapped where they were when the system crashed.

The jail says the system is working properly.

