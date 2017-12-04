Home Indiana Compulsory Age Could Be Lowered In Indiana December 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Hoosier children are not required to attend school until they are seven years old, but that could change soon. State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick wants to lower the compulsory age to six.

Indiana is one of 16 states that doesn’t require children to start school until seven or later.

McCormick believes beginning education early in a child’s life is important to overall student success.

In 2015, Democrats tried to lower the Compulsory age to five and make kindergarten mandatory, but the measure did not pass.

