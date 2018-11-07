Home Indiana Composite Sketch Released of Man Found in Ohio River in May, 2016 November 7th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana, Kentucky, Owensboro

More than two years after three bodies were found in the Ohio River in the Tri-State area, authorities are using state-of-the-art technology to help identify one of those people.

On May 11, 2016, the body of 29-year-old Sarah Ipock of Clarksville, Indiana was found near Troy in Perry County, Indiana. Authorities say they later discovered her throat had been cut before she was thrown into the river. 6 hours after Ipock’s body was discovered, a man’s body was found near the Natcher Bridge in Owensboro.

The man has still not been identified. Now, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Daviess County Coroners Office are using photographs and information from NAMUS, or the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, to construct a facial composite, hoping to finally make a positive identification.

Authorities say the man died of a gunshot wound to the back of his head, and had possible strangulation marks on his neck.

Daviess County authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them at 270-685-6131 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

The third body was found in the Ohio River on May 12, 2016, outside the Owensboro city limits. That body was later identified as 51-year-old Darcy L. Hess of Cannelton, Indiana. Her death was ruled a suicide.

