Completion Date Set for the North Main Street Project September 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A completion date is set for the North Main Street Project. The Evansville Redevelopment Commission approved increasing the size of a water line to help support the new Garfield Commons Housing Units going up nearby.

The commission says this is one of the final steps when it comes to the work on North Main Street.

Evansville leaders say much of the work will be completed in time for the city Christmas parade.

Kelley Coures, Executive Director of Metropolitan Development, said, “They’ve told us November 15th is the date work should be done on the street itself. There may be some smaller things that will wait for spring like new benches and street trees may not be planted until the spring, but essentially the complete street will be complete.”

Evansville Christmas on North Main parade is scheduled for November 19th.

The $18 million North Main Project calls for new street lights, added bike lanes, and pedestrian paths.

