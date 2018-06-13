Complaint Alleges Former Mt. Vernon Football Coach Had Sexual Relationship With Minor

The Indiana Department of Education could revoke the teaching licenses of former Mount Vernon High School football coach and teacher Herman “Paul” Maier.

According to a complaint filed in March of 2018, the department became aware of an investigation conducted by the Mount Vernon Police Department and Posey County Prosecutor’s Office regarding an allegation involving Maier and a former female student. The former student’s name has been redacted from the complaint.

The complaint states the former student had an ongoing sexual relationship with Maier when she was 14-years-old in 1997. The relationship between she and Maier lasted until she was a junior in high school. The former student states Maier took her to his house when his wife was out of town and had sex.

The former student alleges the relationship began with flirting, and having Maier pull her out of class to hand her notes. According to the complaint several witnesses confirm seeing the former student receiving notes, and passing notes to Maier, and getting into a car with Maier.

Maier was the head football coach at Mount Vernon High School for 19 years. He resigned as the head coach after the 2016 season, and resigned from his teaching position following the 2017-2018 school year.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

comments