Complaint Filed Against Deaconess Gateway in Infant Death Case

Two Tri-State attorneys filed a complaint in federal court in connection to an infant death at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. The complaint was filed two days before what would have been Aerabella Whitfield’s second birthday.

Aerabella was seven-days-old when she died at Deaconess Gateway. She is the daughter of Amanda Moore and Braden Whitfield. According to a report, her mother took Aerabella to the Deaconess Gateway Emergency department because of abnormal rapid breathing.

She was checked out and sent home. Days later, her mother brought her back to the hospital and they determined young Aerabella wasn’t getting enough air.

After she was taken to the pediatric ICU and Aerabella went into full cardiopulmonary arrest. An autopsy showed she died from a narrowed aorta and a large hole in the septum to her heart.

According to the complaint, this type of defect is typically discovered during screening and corrected through surgery.

