Competitive Eating Champ Joey Chestnut Returns Owensboro

The reigning competitive eating champ known as Joey Chestnut is set to return to Owensboro to claim another win.

He is competing in Kentucky Legend’s 3rd annual World Mutton Sandwich Eating Competition. The competition will take place during the International Bar-B-Q Festival in downtown Owensboro.

At least 10 to 12 contestants will compete to beat Chestnut’s world record which is eating 81 4oz sandwiches in 10 minutes. Chestnut currently holds almost 40 competitive eating world records.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11th at McConnell Plaza.

