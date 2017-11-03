Home Illinois Company Pulls the Plug on Fracking Project in White County November 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

A Kansas-based oil company pulls the plug on its fracking project in White County, Illinois. Our media partners at WFIW report, Woolsey Operating Company, LLC, of Wichita, KS, will not drill an oil and gas well, using high volume, high pressure hydraulic fracturing technology.

A letter to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, dated Monday, October 30th, Woolsey asks for the permits to be “immediately released and that the injection well permit application also be withdrawn.”

An official with Woolsey added, “If in the future it determines it is economical to pursue the projects contemplated by either or both, the Permits and the Injection Well Permit Application, it will be required to begin the permit process in accordance with all applicable statutes and rules and regulations in effect at that time.”

In August, the company held a public hearing about its fracking plans in the area.

If the company had moved forward with its plans, it would have been the first well, using that type of fracking technology in the state.

Comments

comments