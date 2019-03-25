Company Offers to Buy Paradise Unit 3

People in Muhlenberg County say they have been bracing for the impending consequences ever since Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) decided to close it’s remaining coal-burning unit, Paradise 3.

However, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for distraught community members. Kentucky Emerald Company offered to buy the plant for $129 million in addition to a portion of the profits which are predicted to exceed $500 million.

“I just hope TVA and Tennessee takes the offer,” says concerned community member, Pamela Pendley.

Some community members say this offer could be the answer to their prayers.

“I have a family member that’s been there for 20 plus years that’s worried about losing his job,” says Pendley. “He’s making fairly decent money and if he gets laid off, there’s no jobs around here that would pay.”

About 130 workers are at risk of losing their job by next year, but the impact does not stop there.

“It takes a lot of trades and a lot of people to keep that unit up and going that are not in employed by TVA on an annual basis,” says Muhlenberg County Judge Executive Curtis McGehee.

Some officials say this closure could cause an economic hurricane.

“If these people were to lose their jobs, it may be that they would have to relocate, they would take their children with them and our board of education’s funding would be based on the number of students they have so it could have a lot of fallout in our community,” says McGehee.

Community members say if this deal falls through, they will be paying the price.

“I have Pennyrile Electric and our power bills will increase,” says Pendley. “If it went up even 20 or 30 dollars, it’s going to hurt us.”

