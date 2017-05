Saturday June 24 Aspen Dental will have its national day of service the largest one-day Oral health initiative for Veterans this year. It will be available for veterans within the tri-state area.

Aspen Dental says it can be hard for veterans to find oral healthcare. They launched this initiative in 2014 to help address the need.

For a list of participating area locations and for more information, head to www.WEVV.com.

Comments

comments