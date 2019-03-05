Company Accepts Bid for Hayne’s Corner Light Project

Haynie’s Corner is awarded a contract for their lighting project. Wilde Horticulture was awarded the contract for $14,750.

The company plans to add overhead string LED lights through portions of Haynie’s Corner. All overhead lights will be programmed to turn on at the same time as the street lamps already in place.

The project is an experiment to see if the lights can help businesses in the area.

Officials are hoping to have this in place by May 1st.

Previous story:

Haynie’s Corner Light Project Receives Zero Bids

