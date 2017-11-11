A Community’s Response to Henderson Homicides

In Henderson, police are working hard to investigate two homicides that happened less than 24 hours apart which brings the community questioning why. Between Friday evening and Saturday morning, a man was found dead inside of a vehicle near Lawndale apartments around 6pm Friday. The next morning another man was found dead in a grassy area near Ellis Park.

Employees at nearby businesses were very surprised by Saturday morning’s discovery. An employee from Sinclair gas station says he encountered a customer who witnessed the body laying on the ground.

Henderson police are investigating the death at Ellis Park as a homicide while foul play is suspected.

The body found Saturday morning has not been identified. An autopsy for the Ellis Park victim is scheduled for Sunday.

Anyone with information on either homicide should contact Henderson police.

