Community Voices Opinions at City Council Meeting Over Drag Queen Story Hour

The upcoming Drag Queen Story Hour at an Evansville Public Library is gaining momentum with controversy as people on both sides of the issue voice their concerns.

The Evansville City Council meeting was packed as the discussion gains momentum for the Drag Queen Story Hour.

Community members showing support for Councilman Justin Elpers held signs outside the Civic Center prior to the meeting. Just feet away, other community members in support of the Drag Queen Story Hour shared their side.

“Really we’re here today to support the library,” says Wally Paynter, Tri-State Alliance president. “You know trying to stop a program of the library like Drag Queen Story Hour is kind of like trying to burn a book. You know, it’s not just saying we don’t want our kids to go, but you’re saying I don’t want any other kid being able to go to this either.”

“I’m trans so this is a big issue for me,” says Cameron Christy, Drag Queen Story Hour supporter. “I’m also a drag king and you know I think having diversity for kids having them learn, that is a great thing. And having them be able to experience this is wonderful letting them be themselves and teaching them it’s okay to be you.”

During the City Council meeting, people took an opposite stance on the event.

“Cross-dressing is a mental disorder,” Drag Queen Story Hour opponent. “Now people at the library want somebody to come in dressed as a woman, where are they going to stop? Now it’s drag queens, are they going to be bringing in homosexuals? Are they going to be bringing in criminals to read stories to these kids?”

“The Evansville community is here to tell you that today we are sick and tired of being bullied,” says another Drag Queen Story Hour opponent. “How is it that the opinion of such a small group of people was more important than the rest of us and our opinions?”

Councilman Justin Elpers concluded by addressing those who voiced their concerns.

“I’m always going to stand up for what’s right so again thank you all for being here and I appreciate the support,” says Councilman Elpers.

Those in support of Councilman Elpers declined to comment in an interview.

Those against Drag Queen Story Hour have organized a 40 day prayer rally in front of the North Park Library.

To read our previous story on Councilman Justin Elpers’ Statement On Drag Queen Story Time At EVP Library click here.

