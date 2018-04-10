In the Community: Vanderburgh County Bicentennial

It is time to celebrate Vanderburgh County’s birthday, and 44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with the Vanderburgh County Bicentennial Commission.

The bicentennial celebration includes several events throughout the year to honor Indiana’s fourth most populous state.

Founded in 1818 the county is celebrating its 200th birthday.

According to the commission, Vanderburgh County has grown to have a robust economy, but still maintains its hometown feel.

For more details on the celebration, events and t-shirts click here.

