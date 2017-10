44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with the co-founders of The Unleashed Woman. The group is organizing a women’s empowerment conference.

The “Stepping Out in Faith” conference is taking place on Saturday November 4th at the Wyndham Indianapolis West Hotel.

The times are from From 9am until 4pm.

Viewers can use the code “44News” to receive $20 off their ticket.

For more details click here.

Comments

comments