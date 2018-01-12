In The Community: University of Evansville Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebrations
Martin Luther King Day is Monday, January 15th, several activities are planned across the tri-state recognizing Dr. King’s life and legacy. On Friday, Melissa Morehead joined 44News Morning anchor Lauren Leslie to discuss all the events planned for MLK Day on UE’s campus.
The keynote speaker will be retired NFL player Robert Jackson. The annual campus “Symbolic March” will begin at noon, the public is invited and there is no cost to attend.