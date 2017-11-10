In the Community: Turkey Day 5K

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for details on 28th Annual Fifth Third Bank Turkey Day 5K benefiting Goodwill Family Center.

The tradition is taking place on Thanksgiving morning at the Downtown YMCA.

The Goodwill Family Center is our transitional housing program for homeless families. People turn to the GFC to keep their family together in times of homelessness. Whether the loss is due to economic downfall or because of a natural disaster, the GFC is a shelter for the whole family and an opportunity to put their life together again. In addition to providing safe shelter for the family, the GFC provides many services to the residents such as comprehensive vocational services through Goodwill’s work solutions program and additional workshops that teach them how to successfully manage their money and other important life skills.

In all, 19 families were served by the family center in 2016 and 90% of family center residents exited the program with permanent housing. The 5K race entry helps to provide homeless families a place to call home

Registration fees are $25 for adults and $20 for youth. For more information click here.

