In the Community: Tri-State Medical Alliance Style Show

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for details on the upcoming Tri-State Medical Alliance Style Show.

It’s happening next week on October 12th at the Evansville Country Club.

All money raised from this fundraiser will be donated back to the community to worthy nonprofit entities.

Last year alone, the event gave nearly $30,000 to charities. And it gave more than $45,000 over the last 2 years! Organizations include CASA, Chemo Buddies, Easter Seals Rehab Center, Little Lambs, Pets for Vets and many more.

This year’s major sponsor is the Diamond Galleria. It will provide every person that attends our event with the designer bracelet by Alex and Ani!

The Put Some Bling on It Style Show will take place on Thursday October 12 at the Evansville Country Club.

Doors open at 10am for bidding on silent auction and boutique shopping. Lunch is at Noon.

For tickets and more information click here.

