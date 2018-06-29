Community to Vote in August for Alcohol Sales at Farmer and Frenchman

Voters will have their voices heard on August 28th when they weigh in on whether or not the Famer and the Frenchman will be able to serve alcohol.

The owners of the establishment were trying to gather at least 6,000 signatures in hopes to make Anthoston a wet county as opposed to a dry county.

This would allow the establishment to serve wine. The petition ended up receiving 6,500 signature, forcing a vote on the issue.

If the referendum is to pass, the Farmer and Frenchman will be able to make and sell wine at their winery, café, and at events.

