Community Talks Links Between Terrorism and Social Media

Terrorism and social media were the topics of discussion at a symposium held at USI. It featured ‘Responding to Terrorism in the Digital Age’, a presentation by Dr. Stephanie Madden. Madden is a professor at the University of Memphis. She also served as a researcher at the National Consortium for the study of terrorism and responses to terrorism. Thursday night, she was taking the Evansville Community through the links between social media and terrorism.

Brandon Jones, a Central High School student, is accused of posting threats on a Facebook post to get as many eyeballs on it as possible.

“That visibility amplifying the threat and getting people to be aware of an incident more largely that is going to get people scared to go about their day to day lives,” says Madden.

So by this definition what Jones and others have done could be considered terrorism but that’s where internet culture blurs the lines.

“The intentions also matter and I think there’s just sort of this perception that what you say online doesn’t necessarily have real-world implications,” says Madden.

The FBI admitted it missed warning signs about the Parkland shooter but according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office the young girl who threatened North Middle School has no basis for her claims. That’s why experts like Madden think education is so important.

“Students today are growing up with this as the norm but I don’t think they’re necessarily being educated how to think about these issues and ramifications so I really it starts with education,” says Madden.

Madden’s talk Thursday is part of a larger symposium on social media.

