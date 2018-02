44News at Noon goes Inside the Community to talk homelessness and some of the resources available in the Evansville area.

Terri “Detroit” Hughes is sharing her story with the Tri-State.

She shared her story in the movie “Lost Angels – Skid Row is My Home.”

Hughes is an Evansville native who now lives on Skid Row. And she shared her journey with the public during USI’s annual Homelessness Symposium.

