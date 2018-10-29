Home Indiana Community Survey Seeks Answers on Jasper’s Downtown October 29th, 2018 Jessica Dixon Indiana

Jasper is a growing city, and leaders behind its expansion want to hear from those who call it home. An online survey for business owners and residents is asking about the city’s downtown area and ways they think it might be improved.

The survey comes from the National Main Street Center and the Indiana Main Street Center. The organizations work to revitalize and build a city’s downtown area while focusing on its heritage.

Jasper’s survey is online until November 20th. The results will be used for the upcoming National Main Street Transformational Strategies Workshop and Visit.

To take the survey click here.

