Community Supports Crash Victim’s Family

It was an emotional day at Marrs Elementary School. Yesterday at dismissal, parents jumped into actions to help a new Marrs family who experienced the unimaginable.

“It’s still one of our families, and I think everybody here has been exposed to a lot in the last 24 hours and it’s very difficult,” says Greg DeWeese, principal of Marrs Elementary School.

Monday afternoon, 25-year-old Heather Wease pulled out of the Marrs Elementary School parking lot when she was hit by an SUV that was headed East on state road 62. School had just let out, and her daughter was in the back seat. The people who saw the crash immediately jumped into action.

“One of my parents pulled the kindergarten daughter out of the car, got her out of her car seat. The car door was buckled in pretty good but did not hit her so that parent was able to get her out and comfort her. She was very upset obviously and then one of my fathers here and another guy on the scene, we don’t know who he was, helped get the mother out of the car so they can work on her and try to save her,” says DeWeese.

The Marrs Elementary School principal, Greg DeWeese, says the paramedics did CPR for about 40 minutes before life flight was called to the scene.

“Completely shut the expressway down and had life flight land on the highway on the eastbound lanes and then life flight was called off because I think they knew at that point you know it wasn’t good,” says DeWeese.

Wease was taken to Deaconess Midtown where she later died. DeWeese says he’s already working with the Indiana Department of Transportation to figure out what needs to be done to make that a safer intersection for everyone.

“I hope with the help of Wendy McNamara and Jim Tomes that we can work with each other and get something done to make this safe right here. I don’t ever want to see another death at Marrs like we saw yesterday. It’s just awful,” says DeWeese.

Law enforcement urges everyone to slow down when you see the lights of a school zone flashing.

“Take those precautions to make sure the kids are safe, the individuals that are coming to and from the school facilities are safe, and you as a motorist remain safe as well,” says Sheriff Greg Oeth. The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is under investigation, and so far they haven’t found anything out of the ordinary.

Marrs Elementary School did have counselors at school today. School officials say some parents kept their children at home to recover emotionally from that graphic scene.

