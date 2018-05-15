In the Community: St. Vincent Early Learning Center

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with St. Vincent Early Learning Center to learn details about the name change and its continued mission.

The Board of Trustees felt it was necessary to capture the diligent focus on high-quality education with a revision to the center’s name. St. Vincent is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). It focuses on starting all children on a pathway to lifetime success through early childhood education.

The center also provides high quality, nurturing programs for children ages six weeks to six years with a comprehensive kindergarten readiness curriculum.

St. Vincent Early Learning Center has a long history of service to children, families and our community that dates back to 1918.

For more information on enrollment click here.

