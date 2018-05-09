In the Community: Spring Into Summer Garden Party

The 4th Annual Spring into Summer Garden Party at Willard Library is happening Friday, May 11th.

It is from 5:30PM -8PM at Willard Library on First Avenue in Evansville.

The annual event includes appetizers, music, a silent auction and a cash wine/beer bar.

Organizers say the funds go toward restoring and maintaining the historical library. Proceeds from this year’s event will help fund the production and development of a new self-guided audio walking tour and presentation of the historic Willard Library

Tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door.

For tickets and more information email friendsofwillardlibrary@yahoo.com or call 812-205-7983.

