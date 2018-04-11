In the Community: Sip, Socialize and Shop Jewelry

It is time to Sip, Socialize and Shop Jewelry with Housewives in the City.

Evansville, Indiana: Housewives In The City of Evansville is hosting a fun and FREE event at Fidel’s Bourbon Bar above Walton’s Restaurant in Haynie’s Corner on Thursday April 12th from 5:30pm-8:30pm.

Everyone is invited to Sip, Socialize and Shop Jewelry! Housewives In The City is sponsored by Kruckemeyer and Cohn Jewelry Company so come on out to see beautiful diamonds and jewelry. Numerous Door Prizes will be given away, and 50 swag bags will be given out to the first 50 guests.

Local musician and Song Writer, Angel Rhodes will be performing.

The local non-profit, Young & Established will be featured at this event as well.

For more details click here.

