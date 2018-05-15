In the Community: Seton Harvest Healthy Harvest

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Community Care to get details on Seton Harvest and the Healthy Harvest program.

Seton Harvest is a community-supported agriculture initiative sponsored by the Daughters of Charity Province of St. Louise.

The certified Naturally Grown farm uses the land in a just and environmentally conscious way by sharing locally grown food with shareholders and persons who are financially poor and hungry in our community.

The Welborn Baptist Foundation, Inc. has given the HEAL ( Healthy Eating Active Living) Grant of $125,024 to St. Vincent Evansville. The grant will support the Healthy Harvest program, a new collaborative initiative between St. Vincent Evansville, Seton Harvest and St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry.

The goal is to help bring healthy food to those who need it in the Evansville Community.

