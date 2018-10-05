Community Set For The Fourth Annual Play For Kate Memorial Softball Tournament

Honoring the life of a girl who loved the game of softball. Kate Bruggenschmidt died in an ATV accident in 2015, since then her mother Ashlee Bruggenschmidt has raised awareness on ATV safety.

88 teams from across the Tri-State and outside Indiana will be in Boonville and Newburgh this weekend, all for a great cause.

It’s the 4th annual Play For Kate Memorial Softball Tournament and it’s more than just a tournament as Kate’s family continues to spread ATV safety awareness.

Bruggenschmidt says, “ATV’s weren’t apart of our lifestyle, Kate went to a friends house and she never came back between games so it wasn’t something she was very aware of or as parents that we were.”

Since Kate’s death, her family has been instrumental in passing a law for ATV safety. That law is known as the Play For Kate Law, which mandates all kids in Indiana who are under 18 to wear a helmet when riding an ATV.

Bruggenschmidt says, “We’ve also donated four safety Sam ATV safety robots, we know that education is key, the law is great but we need to continue to educate our community on ATV safety, so that’s the mission of our foundation just any child safety advocacy that we can do.”

Bruggenschmidt says since that law has been passed, zero fatalities to date.

Bruggenschmidt said, “We want to just make sure that we can try to save every kid and you know having zero fatalities right now that’s huge, I hope we’re having this conversation 5 and 10 years from now.”

Kate’s law has had immediate effects on ATV safety. Kate’s friends Chloe Apple and Ashton Pryor have been helping out with the play for Kate softball tournament for the last 3 years.

Helping with this cause gives them a sense of how precious life is.

Apple says, “It show’s how important it is and how we needed it a lot earlier.” “It’s really special because you got to realize how much you get and you don’t take stuff for granted as much.”

This annual tournament brings the community together in a carnival-like atmosphere.

Pryor says, “Because you get to have the raffle and stuff, you get to buy spirit wear and have fun.”

For the last few months volunteers have been getting the park ready for this special weekend. Many have donated items that will be auctioned off through the weekend with the money going back to the scholarship fund in Kate’s honor.

Bruggenschmidt says, “We are so grateful, none of this would be possible without the amazing support of this community.”

The weekend will be filled with plenty of food, kid-friendly activities, family and team bonding festivities will take place. Each player who participates in the tournament will receive a player gift.

