Community Search Planned for Missing Spencer County Man

Family members of a missing Spencer County man are organizing a community search for him this weekend.

August 26th will mark two months since Donald Westfall Jr. went missing. He went missing in late June. The day after Westfall went missing, Spencer County Sheriff’s Office found his van in a ditch in Chrisney, Indiana.

Westfall’s family say they believe his body may have been dumped along the river banks in either Spencer or Warrick County. The family is asking anyone with ATV’s or 4-Wheelers to bring them to help with the search.

Volunteers are asked to meet at Yankeetown Elementary School at 8:00AM on August 26th.

Indiana State Police are investigating his disappearance.

