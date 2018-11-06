Community Remembers Fallen Soldier

“He joined the service because he, he wanted to be a part of something bigger than himself. He wanted to help our country,” says Matthew Hawkins, a longtime family friend of the Watters’.

Drew Watters left his mark on the community.

“He drew people towards him. He had a great smile on his face. You know, he could tell a good joke and things like that. He just had fun. He enjoyed like I said, he enjoyed life,” says John Skinner, North High School Principal.

“Drew was a very caring person. He cared about everybody. Very funny person too. He would do odd and end things that would just make you laugh, and you’d go ‘Drew what are you doing buddy?’ and he would just laugh and giggle and he always cared about everybody else, and it was never about him,” says Hawkins.

He was a well-known student-athlete at North High School, playing for both the basketball and football teams. The school’s principal even says he was the first one to ever make a basket in the husky arena. “Drew was a good student-athlete. He was good in the classroom and on the field,” says Skinner.

After Drew graduated, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he became a Specialist. He was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, and was stationed in Tacoma, Washington. Many friends in the Evansville area say Drew was missed when he moved so far away.

“We had stayed in contact as he was living out in Washington, so it was a little bit more difficult. He had a young family, I had a young family, but knowing him since he was 14, 15 years old, we had stayed in contact and hoped to meet up again one day,” says Hawkins.

Little did they know, that day would not come because Drew Watters’ life was cut short.

“It’s a great loss. Not only for his wife, but for his two-month-old son, Jack, and his family and his sisters and everyone involved in this.”

