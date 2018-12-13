Community Reacts To Drag Queen Story Hour

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is starting a drag queen story hour program in 2019. This program kicked off in other areas around the nation and some people in the tri-state thought it should be brought to Evansville.

“We had several families start to reach out to us when they saw this in other cities across the nation. Thought it would be great to teach their kids about diversity or imagination or self-expression, kind of independence,” says EVPL Engagement Manager, Kassidy Kinner-Green.

Even though some people support drag queen story hour, other people are wondering what it really benefits. Also, some people are worried it could confuse children.

“My grandson is five, but I don’t know that I would want him to go home and maybe think that is okay to do that, to dress like a woman,” says Debbie Tashen.

However, others believe exposing children to diversity will help them understand the world around them.

“I look at awareness and if you start teaching kids at a young age different things. Even when it comes to race and religion and now you have the LGBTQ community and drag queens. Over time, they become accepted to it or they still may not accept it but at least they are aware of it at a young age,” says Hali Wilkinson.

EVPL officials say they do not expect everyone to support the program. Although, they do want to give families who recommended this program an opportunity to experience drag queen story hour.

“It’s a neat way for us to provide an alternative story time program to introduce early literacy and provide positive role models while doing it,” says Kinner-Green.

EVPL says they are always eager to hear the community’s recommendations. If you would like to recommend a program, you can contact them here.

