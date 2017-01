Home Indiana Community Rallies Together to Help Haubstadt Family Displaced by Fire January 6th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

A Gibson County Family loses almost everything in an early morning fire in Haubstadt, and now the community is working to help.

‘Tight-knit’ is how many people in Haubstadt describe their community.

And they’re making sure, a family left without a home will be taken care of.

Donations for the family can be made at Fastenal in Princeton, or to the Sunshine Society at Gibson Southern High School.

Chelsea Koerbler



