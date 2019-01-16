Home Kentucky Community Rallies Support for Family in Time of Need January 16th, 2019 MacLeod Hageman Kentucky, Owensboro

One Tri-State community is coming together after a man died in a workplace accident on Monday.

Owensboro authorities confirm Dennis Layman died of blunt-force trauma after falling from a suspended walkway at Glenmore Distillery.

Police were called to the business on Monday, and it has been shut down while authorities investigate the fall.

Community members have decided to start a Go-Fund-Me account to help Layman’s family with funeral costs and travel expenses for his daughters who live out of town.

At last check the Go-Fund-Me account has raised more than $2,600.

