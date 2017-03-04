Community Rallies Around Rescued Dogs And Cats

Around 70 dogs and cat were rescued from a former church turned sanctuary due to unsafe conditions last Tuesday. Now, the community is stepping up to help those animals. It Takes A Village on Evansville’s east side has taken in 25 dogs from the seizure. The employees and staff there have been astounded with the communities efforts to help these dogs and cats in need. Many of the 25 dogs are already in foster homes, with some first time foster families coming in the help. They have set up a crowd funding page to help these dogs specifically – https://www.youcaring.com/ittakesavillage-767055

Other ways to help these dogs and cats are to shopping at Happy Tails Resale Shop – full proceeds going to Vanderburgh Humane Society.

And donations of supplies or money to any of the local shelters that have taken in animals are always appreciated.

