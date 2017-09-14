Community Rallies Around Injured Evansville Graduate

Michael Williams lies in a hospital bed in Atlanta. 5 hours north of that is an intersection that changed his life. At the corner of Saint Joseph Avenue and Boonville New Harmony Road, Michael laid lifeless after being his motorcycle was struck by an oncoming car.

The accident took place in mid July and now halfway through August, Michael is beating the odds. After being accepted by the Stephens Center, a leading rehab clinic near Atlanta, Michael got started on the road to recovery.

It will be a lot of work for Michael to get better. The accident smashed his C-4 and C-5 vertebrae together, leaving him wheelchair bound. Michael is no stranger to adversity, though. Before his accident he was pushing himself to get in shape before he joined the Marine Corps. He had signed on the dotted line and was ready to find out his deployment day.

Michael is now hundreds of miles away, focusing on getting better, but that doesn’t mean the community back in Evansville isn’t thinking about him. His father David works at Uniseal, an Evansville based car adhesive company. He says the company response has been amazing, and the fundraising has been inspiring.

Folks with no real connection to Michael and his family are also pitching in. After a call from their landlord, the folks over at The Village in Evansville are also getting involved. The charity parks cars at Fall Festival, and half of the money from that venture will be going to Michael and his family.

If folks want to pitch in, there are a few ways to help. The first is a fundraising yard sale on September 23rd at the Uniseal front lawn. As well, donations can be made to the account “for the benefit of Michael Williams 1470” at Old National bank.

