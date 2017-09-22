In the Community: Race for the Cure

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for details on the 20th annual Race for the Cure event. It is taking place on Sunday, September 24 at Eastland Mall. You can still register online for $30 for adults and $15 for those under age 17 at www.komenevansville.org.

Participants can also stop by Race Headquarters at 4610 Vogel Road in Woodland Commons and complete a paper registration the cost is $35 for adults and $20 for those under age 17.

This year, the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will present a fanfare to start the 5K. A raffle will take place in the Expo area again this year with a VERY SPECIAL QUILT made just for Komen by the Raintree Quilter’s Guild.

Komen KidZone will be available again this year where children ages 4 to 10 can go to play games, make crafts, decorate a cookie, paint a project and receive their very own Komen KidZone shirt!.

This year is a Kids Dash at 10:30 am! All kids will receive a medal for participating.

