In the Community: Public Safety Appreciation Ceremony

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with a new county organization.

It is the Vanderburgh County Public Safety Foundation. The goal of this organization is to heighten awareness surrounding issues that face first responders and increase community relations with the citizens of Vanderburgh County.

The foundation also raise funds for scholarships for children interested in first responder careers.

The Vanderburgh County Public Safety Foundation will hold a Public Safety Appreciation Ceremony on Wednesday August 23rd at 4PM on the steps of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

