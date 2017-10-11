In the Community: Promise to Support Business Tour

44News at Noon goes Inside the Community with Evansville Promise Director Silas Matchem.

He has details about the Promise to Support Business Tour.

The tour is taking place on Wednesday October 18th at 8am at the Saint Lucas Church at 33 West Virginia Street in Evansville.

This session is for business owners in Evansville who are looking for working capital or additional funding to purchase equipment, machinery, facility improvements or start a new business.

For more information contact the Promise Zone at 812-401-1990.

