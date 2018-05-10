In the Community: Peter Pan and the Lost Boys

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with the Children’s Center for Dance Education for details on its upcoming ballet — Peter Pan and the Lost Boys.

Director Deena Laska Lewis says the one hour whimsical ballet is for all children and families. And the timeless classic will take you back to Neverland to the story of Peter Pan who wouldn’t grow up.

Peter Pan and the Lost Boys is Saturday, May 12th at 3PM at Old National Events.

Tickets are $15.

For tickets call 812-421-8066 or visit http://www.childdance.org/.

