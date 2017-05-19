In the Community: Pesky Mosquito Season is Here

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with Scott Robbins for Action Pest Control. And he says 2017 is shaping up to be a bad year for mosquitoes.

To help reduce the number of mosquitoes around their home, do the following:

a. Keep lawn mowed, bushes trimmed and gutters cleaned

b. Discard old tires or store indoors. Empty flowerpots, tin cans, buckets. Store wheelbarrows, canoes, boats, upside down.

c. Empty and clean wading pools and birdbaths weekly

d. Repair leaky outdoor faucets

To reduce the chance of being bitten, do the following:

a. Mosquito repellent is still the single most effective way to prevent bites. Purchase a repellent with deet, or oil of eucalyptus if you prefer something more natural.

b. Wear long sleeves and pants when possible and spray repellent on your clothing for added protection. Mosquitoes can draw blood from your skin, even through some fabrics.c. mosquitoes use dark silhouettes to track their targets. If you wear light colors, you can make it more difficult for them to lock onto you.

c. Mosquitoes are weak flyers. When sitting outdoors, use a strong fan to create a breeze and keep mosquitoes away.

Comments

comments