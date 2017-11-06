In the Community: Pedal Punk

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with the Henderson Area Arts Alliance.

It is bringing in a creative show to the Tri-State area. It is called Cirque Mechanics Pedal Punk. The acrobatics whirlwind includes cycling and artistry and trills that take place in a zany bike shop.

Pedal Punk is coming to Henderson on Tuesday November 14th. The show will take place at the Preston Arts Center at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25 and $35 dollars. Student tickets are $15.

This is a family-friendly show perfect for all ages.

Comments

comments