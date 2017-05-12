In the Community: Pat Hazell Comes to Henderson

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community with the Henderson Area Arts Alliance. The organization is bringing Seinfeld show writer Pat Hazell to the area.

He is in town for the stage presentation “The Wonder Bread Years.”

The show is happening Friday, May 12th at 7pm at the Preston Arts Center on the Henderson Community College campus.

Tickets are $29 and $24 for adults and $12 for college students with ID. They available online at haaa.org or by calling the box office at 270-831-9800.

