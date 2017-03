Home Indiana Evansville Community Outreach Evansville to Host Job Fair this Saturday March 8th, 2017 John Werne Evansville Pinterest

Community Outreach Evansville will host a job fair to assist felons in returning to the workforce on Saturday. Over a dozen employers will be at Zion Missionary Baptist Church to fill a variety of positions. The job and resource fair begins at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 1:00 p.m. Employers are looking to fill full time and part time positions.

The event is free and open to the public.

