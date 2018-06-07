Home Indiana Community One Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of Renovated Home June 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

An old home in Jacobsville is given new life. Thursday a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Mary Street for community one’s latest renovated home. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch were on hand at the event.

The home was renovated by community one as part of their efforts to fix blighted houses in neglected neighborhoods and sell them at a reasonable price to new homeowners.

It’s a volunteer-based program but many local professionals helped out either donating or discounting their services for the build. Community One says this renovated, energy efficient home is what their program is all about.

Courtney Mickel, Community One Spokesperson, says, “This project is really the epitome of our mission and vision at community one which is neighbors loved, community restored and hope renewed and that is what we’re trying to bring throughout our city here in Evansville.”

This home will be sold to qualified homebuyers with incomes at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

Proceeds from the sale will fund future housing restoration projects.



Comments

comments